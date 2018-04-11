Usain Bolt's fiancee Kasi Bennett flaunts her cleavage and curves carnival outfit
The Carnival season in the Caribbean islands culminates with the Easter weekend
Kasi Bennett
Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt's fiancee Kasi Bennett sent social media into a frenzy on Monday with a jaw-dropping carnival outfit. The Carnival season in the Caribbean islands culminates with the Easter weekend.
The Jamaican beauty, 28, could easily have passed off as a Victoria's Secret model as she posed in this skimpy white number with white wings strapped on. Well, we wonder what Mr Bolt was wearing!
