Usain Bolt's football deal with Oz club falls through

Nov 03, 2018, 09:52 IST | AFP

The eight-time Olympic champion, 32, had been trying out with the A-League side since arriving in August, hoping to fulfil a childhood dream to become a soccer player

Sprint king Usain Bolt

Sprint king Usain Bolt's attempt to become a professional footballer with Australia's Central Coast Mariners collapsed yesterday as his trial period was terminated after contract talks failed.

The eight-time Olympic champion, 32, had been trying out with the A-League side since arriving in August, hoping to fulfil a childhood dream to become a soccer player. The Jamaican, superstar's quest garnered worldwide attention, which intensified when he scored two goals in a pre-season friendly.

But his abilities were questioned and the club offered him only a fraction of the US$2.1 million his management were said to be seeking, with outside sponsors needed to make the deal viable. "As previously stated, the club and Bolt's representative] Ricky Simms have been in conversations with external partners to find a commercial solution that suits all parties," the Mariners said in a statement.

"Despite promising potential partners, both Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners have concluded that they will not be able to settle on a suitable deal in a timely manner."

