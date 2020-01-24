Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett is pregnant with their first baby. See Photos

Jamaican sprint great, Usain Bolt, 33, and partner Kasi Bennett, 30, are expecting their first child. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist took to social media to break the news on Thursday. The world's fastest man Instagrammed a picture of a pregnant Kasi in a red dress.

"I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi__b," Bolt captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) onJan 23, 2020 at 2:03am PST

Meanwhile, Kasi also took to Instagram to reveal the news and shared a series of pictures showing her baby bump. The first photo Kasi Bennet shared, she captioned it, Our biggest blessing...'

Her next photos had her holding up a bunch of balloons and was captioned, Our greatest celebration.'

Her last post said, 'Our golden child coming soon.'

View this post on Instagram Our golden child â¤ï¸ Coming soon... A post shared by Kasi J. Bennett (@kasi.b) onJan 23, 2020 at 2:29am PST

The couple have been dating since 2014 but began speaking officially about their relationship only in 2016.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates