USA's Rapinoe blasts lack of respect towards women's game before final

football

The game is being played just hours before Brazil take on Peru in Rio de Janeiro in the final of the Copa America

Megan Rapinoe

Lyon: USA star Megan Rapinoe hit out on Saturday at the scheduling of the women's World Cup final on the same day as two major men's international finals and said FIFA president Gianni Infantino's pledge to double the prize fund for the tournament is not enough.

"It's terrible scheduling for everyone. That's a terrible idea to put everything on the same day, in every way," Rapinoe said at a press conference on Saturday as the USA aim to retain the World Cup in the final against the Netherlands in Lyon today.

The game is being played just hours before Brazil take on Peru in Rio de Janeiro in the final of the Copa America.

Later, the USA men's team will attempt to retain the CONCACAF Gold Cup when they meet Mexico in the final in Chicago.



"There are two other finals going on but this is the World Cup final, this is like, cancel-everything day," said the outspoken midfielder, 34.

"I don't think that we feel the same level of respect certainly that FIFA has for the men and just in general." Rapinoe was speaking 24 hours after Infantino hailed a "phenomenal" tournament in France and announced a set of proposals for the future of the women's game. Among them was a pledge to double prize money from $15 million to $30 million for the women's World Cup in time for the next tournament in 2023.



However, the prize money for the 2018 men's World Cup in Russia was $400 million.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates