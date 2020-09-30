Use disinfected bottled water and disposable menus, avoid buffets: SOPs for Mumbai restaurants

After over six months of closure, restaurants in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra are set to reopen around the first week of October. The state government has released a nine-page standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the same.

According to a report in Times of India, customers whose body temperature exceeds 100 degree Fahrenheit and those who have COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter. Only disinfected bottled water will be served and customers’ details will be shared with municipal and health authorities in case of contact tracing.

“We have received the SOP and most restaurant owners will agree with the proposal. Our priority is that restaurants open as early as possible. If there are shortcomings in the SOP, we will take up the issue with the chief minister again,” a restaurant owner was quoted as saying.

The development came after a virtual meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and various restaurant bodies on Monday.

"The implementation of SOP, cleanliness and social distancing will be a recipe for your restaurants," Thackeray is reported to have told hoteliers from Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and several other places.

Restaurant owners said that as per their discussion with the CM, they are expecting that the government allows them to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

The SOP further states that layout of restaurants will also be changed keeping one metre distance between the tables. Customers will only be allowed entry if they are using face mask and hand sanitizers will be placed in public areas.

As per the SOPs, the restaurants can have separate entry and exit points, disposable menus must be used and buffet services should be avoided. The SOPs also have guidelines about garbage disposal, staff area, their transporation and uniforms.

City restaurants had been waiting with bated breath to be allowed to reopen for dine-in services. Delivery models have been a bloodbath with a low volume of orders and high competition.

