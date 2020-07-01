Use Marathi in official communication, Maharashtra govt directs officials

The Government of Maharashtra issued a government resolution (GR) directing officials to use Marathi as the language for official communication. The government resolution also states that the officers need to make an entry of their usage of the Marathi language in their annual confidential report.



"If officers are found not using the Marathi language in their confidential reports, then their annual increment will not be given to them," stated the order.



This government resolution was issued by Marathi Bhasha Vibhag based on 1986 government resolution of General Administration Department.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever