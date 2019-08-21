Users clueless as Twitter crashes across platforms globally

science-technology

Twitter was crashed on all platforms: Android, iOS and web

The picture has been used for representational purpose

New Delhi: According to the website tracking portal DownDetector, the micro-blogging platform Twitter on Wednesday evening went down in most parts of the world including in India. the users who were affected were unable to see and share tweets on both mobile and web. There was a message running on their timeline saying "Something went wrong."

While some users received the message saying, "Cannot retrieve tweets at this time. Please try again later", others were able to tweet but could not view tweets and messages.

#Twitterdown

The last one hour made me realise how addicted I’m to Twitter. pic.twitter.com/6MHMNPLM0T — Rudrank Riyam (@snuff_4) August 21, 2019

Twitter was crashed on all platforms: Android, iOS and web. The company has not yet issued a statement on the reason behind the outage. However, it's not the first time Twitter has faced outage.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates