Usha Jadhav was one of the speakers at virtual inauguration of India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market 2020

The virtual inauguration of the Indian Pavilion at the Cannes Film Market took place on Monday and was inaugurated by Information & Broadcast Minister Mr. Prakash Javdekar. Actress Usha Jadhav was one of the distinguished speakers in the session amongst other dignitaries. Her film 'Mai Ghat' (Marathi) is officially selected by Indian Government for India Pavilion at CANNES 2020.

The National award-winning actress also received the prestigious Silver Peacock's Best Actress award at 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Usha is also lending her support to GEMReport and UNESCO's education campaign. Usha on sharing her support for education, "Education is the most important for the development of a country. Education is a weapon to empower women and change their life completely. Education is a tool to develop the growth of every child & bright full mind to the world"

Other members of Indian film fraternity including Prasoon Joshi, actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the virtual occasion.

