Usha Stud Million a tricky puzzle

I expect someone from the quartet of winners to grab the top prize

With 10 two-year-olds in the fray - four of them already winners of one race each, one of them coming all the way from Hyderabad, and three among the rest first-timers - the Usha Stud Million, the feature event of today's seven-race card, promises to be an intriguing affair.

I expect someone from the quartet of winners to grab the top prize; and going by the recent track work, it could be Mon General trained by Hyderabad-based trainer M Srinivas Reddy and to be ridden by David Allan.

First race at 2.00 pm.

