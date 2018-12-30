Usha Stud Million a tricky puzzle

Dec 30, 2018, 09:31 IST | Prakash Gosavi

I expect someone from the quartet of winners to grab the top prize

Usha Stud Million a tricky puzzle
Representational Image

With 10 two-year-olds in the fray - four of them already winners of one race each, one of them coming all the way from Hyderabad, and three among the rest first-timers - the Usha Stud Million, the feature event of today's seven-race card, promises to be an intriguing affair.

I expect someone from the quartet of winners to grab the top prize; and going by the recent track work, it could be Mon General trained by Hyderabad-based trainer M Srinivas Reddy and to be ridden by David Allan.
First race at 2.00 pm.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

From Dhoni's IPL win to Hima Das and Vinesh Phogat's golds: India's top sports moments in 2018

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK