Usher files for divorce from estranged wife

After months of separation, singer Usher has filed for divorce from estranged wife Grace Miguel. The 40-year-old Grammy winner made the divorce official on Friday in Georgia, according to People magazine.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015 after dating for six years, broke the news of their split in March. "After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," Usher and Grace had said in a statement. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives."

The statement concluded, "The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward." Usher has two sons, Naviyd Ely Raymond, 10, and Usher Raymond V, 11, with ex-wife Tameka Foster, whom he divorced in 2009.

