Usman Khawaja, Rachel blessed with a baby girl, named Aisha

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja and his wife Rachel were blessed with a baby girl on July 21. The couple has named their daughter Aisha.

On Friday, Usman shared a post on social media: "Alhamdulillah, so grateful to be blessed with our first child Aisha. Like her dad, she hates the cold! #babygirl #mashallah #mygirl #twotone #halfandhalf."

Meanwhile, Rachel Instagrammed this picture (right) and wrote: "Aisha Rahil Khawaja born on the 21st of July at 12:51 am weighing 3.27kg. Uzzy and I are so unbelievably in love with our little girl. There is nothing that can prepare you for that moment when you first meet your baby, it’s one that we will cherish forever#alhamdulillah #babykhawajy #babygirl #aisha."

