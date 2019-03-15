Australian opener Usman Khawaja: World Cup is far, time to savour massive win

cricket

Usman Khawaja

Vanquishing India on their home turf is huge for this Australian side and it's time to relish the victory than thinking about the World Cup which is still far away, says opener Usman Khawaja.

The left-handed opener was one of the main architects of Australia's 3-2 series win over India after going down 0-2. He scored 50, 38, 104, 91, 100 in five matches. "It's huge. Just winning a series in India is huge. It's a tough place to come and play cricket against a very good side," said Khawaja.

"We're playing well right now. We are just going to enjoy this series win at the moment. We've still got another five one-dayers to come against Pakistan, who are also a decent side. For us now it's not to look too far ahead, we want to enjoy this win first."

Asked if the stunning performance makes Australia favourite to defend their World Cup title, Khawaja said, "I'm not sure." "The World Cup is still pretty far away. We've have played some really good cricket. Moving forward it doesn't matter. There are new games, new teams, new wickets.

"After playing cricket for a long time, I know if you look too far ahead you get in trouble. We have got to keep our heads down, keep working hard. Hopefully if we do that, everything else will take care of itself," he added.

