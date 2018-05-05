US-North Korea summit likely in Singapore

The Singapore-based Straits Time on Saturday quoted, a South Korean-based newspaper report that Singapore is the 'strongest' place to host the summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un



Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump

The maiden US-North Korea summit is likely to be held in Singapore in mid-June. The Singapore-based Straits Time on Saturday quoted, a South Korean-based newspaper report that Singapore is the 'strongest' place to host the summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

This follows a recent tweet by Trump asking suggestions whether historic summit could be held at the demilitarised zone on the Korean border. It has been reported that the summit is most likely to be held in the third week of June after Trump returns from a visit to Canada to take part in the G-7 summit from June 8 to 9.

On Friday, Trump had said that a date and venue for the meeting has already been decided. Both leaders are expected to discuss denuclearisation of North Korea apart from other bilateral issues.

This meeting comes after North-South Korea ended their three-decades-old war after signing a peace treaty at the demilitarized zone in Panmunjom.

