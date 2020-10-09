Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's grandchildren make their stage debut on sarod maestro's birthday

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan clocks 75 years today. The sarod maestro's milestone will be made special by grandchildren, Zohaan and Abeer, who make their stage debut in a virtual concert.

Based on the traditional Raga Tilak Kamod, the eight-year-old twins of Ayaan Ali Bangash will perform a soulful arrangement that was composed by Khan, and arranged by Sai Shravanam.

Says Ayaan, "Abeer and Zohaan have taken to music well. It would make me a proud father to see them perform with us one day. Despite their online educational commitments, they have been working hard to present this humble offering to their grandfather."

A three-volume album, Simply Amjad Ali Khan, which includes recordings of his live shows from 1999 to 2004, is being launched to mark the occasion.

