Utah Jazz's Gobert, Manchester United star Pogba assure financial aid

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert and Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba have pledged to donate money towards health services in their respective nations in the battle against the Coronavirus.

Gobert, who tried to make fun of the NBA's policy to keep media members at a safe distance from players in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak by touching all the microphones put before him at a press conference table, was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days later. He has since apologised for his careless actions and pledged $200,000 (R1.4 crore) in aid to part-time employees at the Jazz arena, who are unable to work as the NBA is shut down. Another $200,000 will assist families affected by the outbreak in Utah and Oklahoma.

Meanwhile in the UK, Pogba has organised a fundraising page on Facebook and said he will double the amount raised. World Cup-winner Pogba, who had his 27th birthday on Sunday, wrote: "It's my birthday and I'm grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. But not everybody is in good health. The Coronavirus is affecting many, including children. At times like this we need to come together. With your help, I am hoping to raise GBP 27,000 (R24 lakh) to help fight this war and I will double the amount if we reach the goal." Pogba's appeal raised over GBP 2,000 within hours of being launched.

