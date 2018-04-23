Utpal Das keen to work in Bollywood

Utpal Das, has featured in films like Dhan Kuberor Dhon, Raamdhenu, Borolar Ghor Durjon and Konwarpurar Konwar



Utpal Das. Pic/YouTube

Assamese actor Utpal Das says he would like to work in Bollywood but only with challenging roles. "I'm interested to work in Bollywood. I prefer roles which challenge my credibility as an actor to cater to a wider audience of the entertainment industry," Utpal told IANS.

Utpal, who has featured in films like Dhan Kuberor Dhon, Raamdhenu, Borolar Ghor Durjon and Konwarpurar Konwar, feels "there is abundance of talented people in the North East region who are deprived of the acknowledgment they deserve due to various reasons". "This is an unfortunate case but with keen interest and proper channelisation of talent management groups or bodies, this aspect could be changed of talent growth and facilitating the right talent for the desired requirement," he added.

The actor got associated with Pantaloons for Bihu Xubhojatra. The fashion brand, from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, celebrated 10 years of opening its first store at DT Tower, Guwahati by thanking the people of Guwahati for their love and support with a 2.5 km long Bihu Xubojatra earlier this month. Utpal said the event was one of its kind.

