Search

UTT: Manav stars for U Mumba

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 10:47 IST | PTI

Then Manav came in the fray and looked in top of his game in both the mixed doubles and return men's singles to clinch the tie for U Mumba

UTT: Manav stars for U Mumba
Representational picture

New Delhi: India's rising star Manav Thakkar produced a fine effort to pull U Mumba from the brink and hand his side a thrilling 9-6 victory over RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata in the Ultimate Table Tennis League here on Thursday. Down 2-4 after the first two matches -- the women's singles and men's singles -- Manav and world no.11 Doo Hoi Kem clinched three points against RP-SG Mavericks Kolkata to set up U Mumba's second win in the tournament.

Even in the mixed doubles tie, U Mumba were trailing 0-7 in the first set but a series of attacking shots from Manav got them going, turning the tide and giving them a golden point set. In the next two sets, they were right on top, stunning Sanil Shetty and Matilda Ekholm 11-6 11-7. Manav was in his elements in the crucial reverse men's singles encounter, getting the better of Sanil Shetty 2-1. U Mumba needed just one point going into the final match, but Sutirtha Mukherjee did one better, surprising Manika Batra 2-1 to give her side a massive win. Earlier, RP-SG began on a positive note with Sweden's Matilda shocking Hong Kong's Doo Hoi Kem 2-1. Matilda dominated the first set, easily winning it 11-5. Hoi Kem played to her potential in the next for a dominant 11-3 win.

The two matched each other shot for shot in the decider before Matilda outwitted Hoi Kem 11-8. In the men's singles encounter, German paddler Benedikt Duda consolidated RP-SG's score, pocketing a crucial golden point win over Kirill Gerassimenko in the first set. In the second, however, he failed to make the best of a 7-3 advantage and ended up losing on golden point. Duda went on to win the final set 11-7 to make it 4-2 for RP-SG. Then Manav came in the fray and looked in top of his game in both the mixed doubles and return men's singles to clinch the tie for U Mumba.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sports news

Is this Virat Kohli's Team India or a Sooraj Barjatya movie?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK