Uttar Pradesh artist remembers Sushma Swaraj by making a six feet charcoal portrait
Swaraj, who is survived by her husband and daughter was cremated with state honours at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi
Veteran BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Leaders across parties from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and scores of people paid homage to the former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj at her funeral, held at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi.
An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Mohammad Zuhaib, pays his last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj by making a charcoal portrait. pic.twitter.com/ElNAmhRoOe— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
But in a moving tribute, Mohammad Zuhaib, an artist from Uttar Pradesh, paid homage to the late Sushma Swaraj by making a charcoal portrait of her. The artist, who has made several portraits of political leaders in the past while speaking with news agency ANI said, "I have made this six feet portrait using charcoal as today Sushma Swaraj has left us."
The veteran BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM on August 6, 2019, and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.
Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj gets emotional as she performs the last rites of her mother and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj. Pic/ANI
Swaraj, who was regarded as one of the most dynamic politicians in the country was 67 years old and is survived by her husband and daughter. The politician was cremated with state honours at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj performed the final rites of her mother and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj as Swaraj Kaushal, husband of Sushma Swaraj got emotional.
The final rites of late Sushma Swaraj were attended by PM Narendra Modi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites of the late Sushma Swaraj.
Did you know? Sushma Swaraj also known as Chinku Swaraj was born on February 14, 1952, at Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. Her maiden surname was Sharma. Her father Hardev Sharma was a prominent member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sushma Swaraj's mother's name was Laxmi Devi. Sushma Swaraj's parents hailed from Lahore.
Police personnel carry the mortal remains of former external affairs minister and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj for the last rites at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pay tribute to India's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj in Amritsar, Punjab
In Pic: The mortal remains of India's former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj being taken from the BJP headquarters to the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites.
Thousand of BJP workers joined the convoy carrying the mortal remains of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj as it was on its way to the Lodhi crematorium for her the final rites in New Delhi.
The mortal remains of BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj were brought to the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi as Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay arrived for the final rites.
Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj performed the final rites of her mother and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj as Swaraj Kaushal, husband of Sushma Swaraj got emotional. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj gets emotional as she performs the last rites of her mother and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj.
Narendra Modi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites of the late Sushma Swaraj. Pic/Pallav Paliwal
BJP workers and Sushma Swaraj admirers couldn't control their tears as her mortal remains made their way from the BJP headquarters to the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. Members of the Bhartiya Janata Party chanted "Sushmaji amar rahe" and "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rhega," throughout the funeral procession of late Sushma Swaraj.
In pic: Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj and husband Swaraj Kaushal salute as state honours are accorded to late Sushma Swaraj before the final rites at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj after paying homage to her mortal remains at her residence in New Delhi.
Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian woman who accidentally crossed over to Pakistan, breaks down while paying homage to former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, during a condolence meeting in Indore. Geeta, who was stranded in Pakistan for nearly 15 years, was rescued and brought back to India after intervention by Swaraj, who at that time was the external affairs minister.
Union Minister Smriti Irani pays homage to former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj minutes before her mortal remains left the BJP headquarters to Lodhi crematorium for the final rites in New Delhi.
Here's why Sushma Swaraj was India's most loved politician