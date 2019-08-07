Uttar Pradesh artist remembers Sushma Swaraj by making a six feet charcoal portrait

national

Swaraj, who is survived by her husband and daughter was cremated with state honours at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi

Mohammad Zuhaib, an artist from Uttar Pradesh, pays his last respects to the late SushmaSwaraj by making a charcoal portrait of her. Pic/Twitter ANI

Veteran BJP leader and former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away in New Delhi on August 6, 2019, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Leaders across parties from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and scores of people paid homage to the former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj at her funeral, held at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi.

An artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, Mohammad Zuhaib, pays his last respects to former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj by making a charcoal portrait. pic.twitter.com/ElNAmhRoOe — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

But in a moving tribute, Mohammad Zuhaib, an artist from Uttar Pradesh, paid homage to the late Sushma Swaraj by making a charcoal portrait of her. The artist, who has made several portraits of political leaders in the past while speaking with news agency ANI said, "I have made this six feet portrait using charcoal as today Sushma Swaraj has left us."

The veteran BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM on August 6, 2019, and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.



Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj gets emotional as she performs the last rites of her mother and BJP leader, late Sushma Swaraj. Pic/ANI

Swaraj, who was regarded as one of the most dynamic politicians in the country was 67 years old and is survived by her husband and daughter. The politician was cremated with state honours at Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi. Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj performed the final rites of her mother and late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj as Swaraj Kaushal, husband of Sushma Swaraj got emotional.

The final rites of late Sushma Swaraj were attended by PM Narendra Modi, Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Lodhi crematorium for the last rites of the late Sushma Swaraj.

Did you know? Sushma Swaraj also known as Chinku Swaraj was born on February 14, 1952, at Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. Her maiden surname was Sharma. Her father Hardev Sharma was a prominent member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sushma Swaraj's mother's name was Laxmi Devi. Sushma Swaraj's parents hailed from Lahore.

