Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauds doctors for being named for Dr BC Roy award

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated three doctors from the state for being named by the Medical Council of India (MCI) for the coveted Dr BC Roy National Award.

Adityanath said the nomination of M.L. Bhatt, Rakesh Kapoor and Deepak Agarwal was a "matter of immense pride for Uttar Pradesh". The award is given to recognize the contribution of doctors in the field of medicine.

