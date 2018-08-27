Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says opposition is trying to create anarchy

national

Adityanath said the opposition parties were "trying to create an atmosphere of chaos" where there existed none

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the opposition parties of spreading anarchy.

Talking to reporters, he lashed out at the opposition for the ruckus they created in the state Assembly when the government was presenting the supplementary budget for 2018-19.

Adityanath said the opposition parties were "trying to create an atmosphere of chaos" where there existed none. "The opposition parties are creating a furore over nothing... They are trying to spread anarchy." Earlier, as the Assembly resumed after a four-day recess, legislators from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and the Congress raised slogans against the government and accused it of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

