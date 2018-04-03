Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath warns miscreants of strict action

Adityanath also inspected Gauri Bazar community health center and met the patients there.

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said his government would strictly deal with those indulging in violence and vitiating the state's law and order.

"Our government will deal strictly with those who will spread violence and challenge law and order situation. No one can have the liberty to play with law and order," the chief minister warned while addressing a public gathering here. He also flagged off 'Dastak and school Chalo' campaign from Labkani at Gauri Bazar block and appealed to the people to make the campaign successful.

Adityanath also inspected Gauri Bazar community health center and met the patients there. "A society cannot achieve self-dependence in absence of education. Our government came to power in March 2017 and in July, 1 crore 54 lakh children took admission. Primary schools will become ideal centres of education," the CM said urging all to become part of the Dastak campaign.

"We have taken steps to open a medical college in Deoria and the government has asked the district administration to provide free land next to the district hospital for the purpose," the CM added. Highlighting his government's achievements, Adityanath said, "Our Government has opened 5,500 wheat purchase centres all over the state.

The government has already purchased 45 lakh metric ton of wheat from farmers and this time, we are aiming for purchasing 50 lakh metric ton wheat. Farmers will get payment in their bank accounts within 72 hours".

