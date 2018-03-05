Uttar Pradesh: Deranged woman hides in 'Holika' bonfire, burnt to death

A 35-year-old deranged woman was burned to death in a bonfire on 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday after she hid herself inside it in Gulauli village, the police said

A 35-year-old deranged woman was burned to death in a bonfire on 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday after she hid herself inside it in Gulauli village, the police said. Seema Devi's remains were found at the site two-days after the ceremony. The body was sent for post mortem and conducted by a panel of three doctors, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ratankant Pandey said.



The post-mortem report confirmed that Devi died due to suffocation, he said, adding she was apparently deranged and had hid herself inside the bonfire. The incident came to light on Saturday when people found the woman's body while collecting ashes from there. No foul play is suspected, the police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever