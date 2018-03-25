Uttar Pradesh: Gangster with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter

An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were also confiscated from the spot

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday gunned down a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The criminal, Shravan Chaudhry, was injured in an encounter with the police and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, informed the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarter.

An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were also confiscated from the spot. The criminal was wanted in murder cases in Noida and Delhi.

