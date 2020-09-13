Uttar Pradesh government issues notification for setting up SSF

The Yogi Adityanath government has issued a notification for the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF).

The UPSSF will be responsible for the security of important government buildings, offices and industrial establishments in the state.

The #YogiAdityanath (@myogiadityanath) government has issued a notification for the formation of the #UttarPradesh Special Security Force(UPSSF).



The UPSSF will be responsible for the security of important government buildings, offices and industrial establishments in the state. pic.twitter.com/BN8zHSk1xd — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 13, 2020

The force is being constituted on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and will be deployed at places like metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, courts, religious places, banks and other financial institutions.

Private companies will also be able to take the services of UPSSF on payment.

The headquarters of the UPSSF will be in Lucknow and an ADG-level officer will head the force. Initially, five battalions of UPSSF will be formed.

The proposal for the constitution of a special force came on the directions of the Allahabad High Court after incidents of violence were reported in the premises of courts in December last year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever