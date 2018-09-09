Uttar Pradesh govt directs police to take action against land grabbers

national

"The officers should not ignore minor incidents and remain alert. They should strengthen local intelligence and ensure strict action against those trying to vitiate law and order and also those involved in land grabbing," the directive said

Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has directed the state police to take strict action against land grabbers and those vitiating law and order.

Directives in this regard was issued Sunday by Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar, an official release issued here said. "After any incident, senior police officials should visit the spot and ensure action against the guilty," he said. The senior official said that with Moharram scheduled on September 21 there was need for extra vigil to ensure peace.

