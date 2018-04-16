Uttar Pradesh: Man beats up wife for dowry, sends video to in-laws

The woman has been brought back to her parent's house here and a case registered against her husband and four others, Circle Officer (CO) Sunil Kumar Shukla said

Representational Image

A woman in Lakhimpur Kheri district was brutally thrashed and hung from a ceiling hook by her husband demanding dowry. Police said that the husband also had recorded a video of the incident and sends it to her parents.

The incident took place on Saturday and a complaint was lodged by the woman's father on Sunday, he said. In the video, the husband is seen beating his wife with a belt and threatening to continue the torture till she meets his dowry demand of Rs 50,000, the CO said.

The case was registered under provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the matter is being investigated, he said.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

