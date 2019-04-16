Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl trapped in borewell rescued after 2 hours

national

Representational image

A three-year-old girl child who had accidentally fallen into a borewell was successfully rescued by the police on Tuesday morning.



Soon after receiving the report of the incident, the police reached the spot and launched an immediate rescue operation. The police officials carried out the operation under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Banda, Ganesh Prasad. The girl fell inside the borewell on Tuesday morning while she was roaming on the farm.



The girl was taken out of the borewell after 2 hours of operation following which she was rushed to the hospital. The medical check-up showed that the girl was fine.



Just two days ago, in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, a five-year-old boy, who was trapped in a 100-foot borewell, was rescued successfully.

