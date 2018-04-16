Uttar Pradesh: Mother-son duo killed in cracker explosion in Saraimeer

Police said that two others of the family were injured during the explosion

60-year-old mother Meera Devi and her 30-year-old son Rajan were killed in an explosion while preparing crackers at Khankah locality in Saraimeer area on Monday. Police said that two others of the family were injured during the explosion.

According to police, the injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable. Police said a case has been registered and they are probing the matter for further details.

