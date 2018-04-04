Uttar Pradesh: Police arrests three dacoits after encounter

The encounter took place last night when a group of dacoits was trying to enter a village, they said

Three policemen and as many dacoits were injured in an encounter in the Rupaideeha area here, police said. The encounter took place last night when a group of dacoits was trying to enter a village, they said.

They were challenged by a police team and during an exchange of fire, three of them were injured and arrested, Superintendent of Police, Jugal Kishore, police said. Three policemen -- Inspector Jai Narain Shukla, constables Avnish Vikram Singh, and Ravindra Yadav -- were injured in the encounter, they said.

Those arrested include Israr alias Budhau and Santosh Tiwari, who carry a reward of Rs 50,000 each, and Dileep, who carries a reward of Rs 25,000, police said.

The gang of dacoits was wanted in a number of cases.

