Uttar Pradesh Police to hire 250 digital volunteers to curb rumours

Now we are launching our digital volunteers' campaign. Every police station will have 250 digital volunteers, they will play a key role in busting rumours and will report any illegal activities in the locality, said OP Singh, DG of Police

Fake News/AFP

The Uttar Pradesh police have decided to hire digital volunteers to curb the menace of rumours and bust illegal activities. The state police will hire 250 digital volunteers at each of the 1,469 police stations to curb mob lynching like incidents triggered by circulation of fake news on social media.

According to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh, UP police, with 4,41,000 Twitter followers, is the most active on social media.

Now we are launching our digital volunteers' campaign. Every police station will have 250 digital volunteers, they will play a key role in busting rumours and will report any illegal activities in the locality, said OP Singh.

On Thursday, UP police took to Twitter to share the campaign.

Your opportunity to be a digital volunteer of #UPPolice is here. If you are a peace-loving, law-abiding, socially and digitally active citizen of UP then join hands with us in our first of its kind community policing initiative in the country, UP Police tweeted.

Your opportunity to be a Digital Volunteer of #UPPolice is here. ðÂÂÂ If you are a Peace Loving, law abiding, Socially & Digitally active citizen of UP then join hands with us in our first of it’s kind community Policing initiative in the country. #DVUPP https://t.co/HCLROYjZxG pic.twitter.com/d9WW8u20Sp — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 19, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever