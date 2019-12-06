Uttar Pradesh: Rape survivor approaches senior police officer after local cops refuse FIR case registered

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): A rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Thursday knocked the doors of a senior police officer after the cops at the local station allegedly refused to register an FIR against the rapist. "A village goon named Ranjeet had barged her house following which he raped her. The accused has not yet been arrest," the Senior Superintendent of Police LBK Pal told ANI.

Now, on the intervention of the senior police officer, a case was registered at Marka police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Teams have been formed to nab the accused," Pal said.

