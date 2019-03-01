Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force nabs two who opened fire on security guard in Gr Noida

crime

They have been charged for murder attempt under the Arms Act as well as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Mishra said

Noida (UP): The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said they have arrested two wanted operatives of a criminal gang who had opened fire at a security guard of a Chinese smartphone company's under-construction site in Greater Noida.

The accused were arrested late Wednesday night near the construction site of Oppo mobile company, where they had opened fire at the security guard on January 31, leaving him critically injured, the Noida unit of the STF said. Mohit Singh (24) and Rohit Singh (20), both local residents, work for the Sundar Bhati and Anil Bhati gang and have been associated in several trades like dealing in scrap, building material and water supply, a senior official said.

Mohit, a BBA graduate, and Rohit, a Class 11 pass, were also using the influence of their connections to procure contract for supplying water at some companies, including Oppo, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Rajkumar Mishra, said. "In order to mount pressure on the company to keep up their contract, they had decided to intimidate them with their act," he said. After the firing at the guard, a case was registered at the Ecotech 1 police station by Gautam Buddh Nagar police and the STF was also tasked with nabbing the culprits.

"During our probe, we got a credible input about their movement in the area on Wednesday night. Based on that, the Noida unit reached the spot and trapped them," the DSP said. A pistol along with ammunition, 51 gm of brown sugar was recovered from them, while their hatchback, which was without any registration number, impounded, he said. They have been charged for murder attempt under the Arms Act as well as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Mishra said.

