Uttar Pradesh student who accused Chinmayanand of rape arrested

Shahjahanpur: The 23-year-old student who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape was arrested on Wednesday on charges of extortion and sent to 14 days judicial custody, police said.

She was arrested around 9.15 am from her home by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police amid massive deployment of forces, sources said. SIT chief Naveen Arora said the student was arrested after "enough" digital and forensic evidence were found and statements of people recorded.

"We have sufficient evidence that Rs 5 crore extortion money was demanded from Chinmayanand. Those arrested said they sent messages to Chinmayanand on directions of the girl in panic as they were not getting money and were upset," he told reporters here.

Anoop Trivedi, the student's counsel, said he has moved a bail application, which will be heard later in the day. A local court had on Tuesday admitted an interim bail plea filed by the student and fixed it for hearing on Thursday.

'Chinmayanand not a BJP member'

The BJP on Wednesday said Swami Chinmayanand is no longer a member of the party. "He is not a member of the BJP," party spokesperson Harishchancdra Srivastava said. The spokesperson, however, was not forthcoming about since when Chinmayanand has ceased to be the member of the BJP.

Rs 5 cr

The sum allegedly demanded from Chinmayanand

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates