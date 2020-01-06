Uttar Pradesh to become first state to identify 'genuine migrants'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh is all set to become the first state in the country to start the exercise of shortlisting migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, eligible for citizenship under the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The exercise will also identify those who are living illegally in the state. According to additional chief secretary (home) Avanish Awasthi, all the 75 district magistrates have been asked to track down migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who have settled here for decades, without citizenship.

The official said that though the number of people from Afghanistan living in UP would be minimal, estimates indicate there would be a substantial number from Pakistan and Bangladesh, who settled here after being persecuted in their countries. "The purpose of compilation of the list is to ensure the state government could intervene and ensure that 'genuine migrants' become citizens of the country. This is the first time such a list is being prepared. Citizenship will be granted according to the new CAA provisions," said Avanish Awasthi.

The state government will also update the Union home ministry on illegal Muslim migrants in the state and they could be deported to their countries though no decision has been taken on this yet.

BJP president Amit Shah accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of instigating "riots" by "misleading" people on the CAA and sought to reassure Muslims, saying the law has no provision about taking away citizenship of minorities. "This is an answer to all those opposing the CAA. Tell me if the Sikhs who were attacked in Nankana Sahib will not come to India, then where they will go?" he asked.

