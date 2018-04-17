Uttar Pradesh: Two sisters shot dead found their village farm field in Etawah

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said the incident occurred in a village under Basrehar police station jurisdiction

A 19-year-old girl and her younger sister, who went to relieve themselves in a farming field in their village near Etawah, was found shot dead hours later on Tuesday.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Tripathi said the incident occurred in a village under Basrehar police station jurisdiction. When the girl did not return home till late, their family members thought they would have gone to a neighbour's house to attend a marriage function there.

"However, when they did not return even by late night, the family members began a frantic search for them and found their bodies in a nearby farming field. The police have sent the bodies for autopsy. At the crime spot, police have found bullet shell and a liquor bottle," the SSP said.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

