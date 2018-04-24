Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath pays surprise visit to Sultanpur

He also checked all records and enquired about all the transactions to the farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave a surprise visit to the wheat purchase center in Sultanpur. He also checked all records and enquired about all the transactions to the farmers.

The Chief Minister also ordered the officials to arrange everything that is required at the centre. He also paid a visit to the emergency ward and met all the patients.

"The state government aims to reach out over 50,000 villages under 'Gram Swarajya Yojna'," said Adityanath.

When questioned about the Karnataka Polls, he said, "I believe that BJP will win in Karnataka and Congress will never be able to fight again in elections."

Meanwhile, during his visit, the Chief Minister was shown black flags by Samajwadi Party workers. They were later detained by the police.

