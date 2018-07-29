Uttar Pradesh's cops pull student's hair for blocking Amit Shah's convoy

A video that is being widely shared on social media shows the two students standing in the middle of the road and blocking the lead vehicle in the BJP president's convoy and waving black flags

Two women students of Allahabad University were arrested on Friday after they waved black flags at the convoy of BJP president Amit Shah who was visiting the city. Both of them were dragged, with one of them grabbed by her hair and beaten by a policeman.

A video that is being widely shared on social media shows the two students standing in the middle of the road and blocking the lead vehicle in the BJP president's convoy and waving black flags.

Policemen rush in and drag the three protesting students away. As the three are pushed into a police vehicle, a policeman can be seen hitting one of the women students, Neha Yadav, with his baton. Another police officer grabs her by her hair and pushes her towards the vehicle. Police said the students will be produced before court and necessary actions will be taken.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever