Uttar Pradesh's Shamli deprived of clean drinking water

Shamli CMO Rajkumar accepted the ongoing problem in the village and informed about his next course of action stating that an investigation has been set up and it is going on in full swing

Due to the contaminated water of Shamli's Kairana Meat Plant, there is panic in the public with the wrath of Hepatitis C and cancer gripping people in the village. The villagers informed that more than 35 people have died in the last few days after drinking the contaminated water and about 70 percent are suffering from serious illnesses due to the same.

The locals told ANI, "Around 35 people have died due to water-borne diseases but no action has been taken by the government as yet."

Village head Irshad said,"There is a pond of about 35-36 bighas in our village, in which drainage is filled with all the filthy water. And this messy water goes down to the ground floor. Because it comes in from the taps, the people here have black jaundice. The treatment of some people is going on in Rohtak and Meerut. The poor people do not have money hence die."

Shamli CMO Rajkumar accepted the ongoing problem in the village and informed about his next course of action stating that an investigation has been set up and it is going on in full swing.

"We will be setting up health camps and will also get the water tested for investigation. The patients will be tested by camping in the village and the doctors will soon present a report for the same," said Rajkumar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever