Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat says his govt has taken tough stand against corruption

Trivendra Singh Rawat with Narendra Modi

The BJP government in Uttarakhand has taken a tough stand against corruption to ensure a transformation in the state's culture, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.

All these transparent changes would fast track development and governance, Rawat said as he hoisted the national flag at the parade ground here during the Independence Day celebrations. Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he said: "Uttarakhand is a land of the brave and sacrifice has been our tradition," amid loud applause and cheer.

He said almost one member from each family in the state was in the armed forces in one capacity or another. Rawat also detailed the priority sectors of his government and spoke of the many development projects and pro-poor schemes. He said the GDP of the state has grown six times and the per capita income was more than Rs 16,000. The Chief Minister said 103 growth centres have been set up in the state spurring development and generating employment in the villages.

