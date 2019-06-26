Uttarakhand minister Arvind Pandey's son killed in road accident

national

The deceased was along with two friends to attend a wedding in Gorakhpur on Tuesday night when the incident happened in Faridpur area

Pic courtesy/twitter/ANI

Bareilly: Arvind Pandey, Uttarakhand Education Minister's son Ankur has been killed in an accident after the car in which he was travelling hit a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, Ankur (24), was along with two friends to attend a wedding in Gorakhpur on Tuesday night when the incident happened near Future College on Lucknow Road in the district's Faridpur area.

Bareilly: Uttarakhand Minister Arvind Pandey's son Ankur Pandey died after the car he was travelling in, collided with a truck on NH 24 near Faridpur at around 3 am today. Two others also died& one was injured in the accident. They were going to Gorakhpur to attend a wedding. pic.twitter.com/tP0c8W5cLw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2019

His friend Munni Giri (26) was also killed in the accident, police added. Another person has been injured and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, said Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

In another incident, a man and his pregnant wife were killed in a road accident when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The couple was on their way to a hospital when the speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gundewadi village. While the man died on the spot, his wife, who received serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment. The deceased were identified as Yogesh Ganesh Bodkhe (25) and Pooja Yogesh Bodkhe (22) were residents of Janphel Misal village in Bhokardan tehsil. The truck driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.

