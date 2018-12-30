Uttarakhand: Radios distributed to BJP workers for 'Mann Ki Baat'

national

Representational picture

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand has become the first state in India where radios have been distributed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers so that people could listen to the 'Mann Ki Baat' addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a ceremony organised at the state party office on Saturday, the state BJP president Ajay Bhatt distributed radios among the block presidents of Dehradun district.

Bhatt said that similar programmes would be held in all 228 mandals of the state in the coming days. He further added that a programme where radios would be distributed at all the 11000 booths spread across the state but would be initiated from Dehradun.

The state BJP president said that the citizens of the country derive inspiration from 'Mann Ki Baat' addressed by the Prime Minister himself and become determined to walk on the path shown by him.

During the ceremony, Bhatt also remarked that the honesty and sincerity with which the Prime Minister is working forth, none of the governments earlier elected in power has ever worked with such a pace. Also due to the commitment of Prime Minister India has set new heights of all-round progress and development of the country.

At the end of the programme, the State party general secretary and the deputy chairman of the 20- point programme implementation committee Naresh Bansal gave a detailed account of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and the radio distribution scheme.

