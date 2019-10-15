MENU

Uzbek national arrested from Delhi airport for smuggling parrots

Published: Oct 15, 2019, 19:51 IST | ANI

The CISF security personnel detected some suspicious items in his bag during x-ray scanning at the Indira Gandhi International Airport

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
An Uzbek national was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out a dozen parrots, a senior official said. Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov, who was going to board a flight to Tashkent, was intercepted after security personnel detected some suspicious items in his bag during x-ray scanning at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The incident took place at around 7 am, he said. A total of 12 parrots were recovered from Rakhmatjonov's bag, the official said, adding that he was handed over to Customs authorities as he was not able give a satisfactory reply regarding the birds.

