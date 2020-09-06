V: Here's how Nani and Sudheer Babu's action-thriller is appealing to the audience

Nani and Sudheer Babu starrer V released on the platform Amazon Prime Video, finally after all the excitement and anticipation. The audience is enthralled by the action sequences in the film and Nani-Sudheer Babu's performances. Talking about what makes the action so appealing, director of V, Mohana Krishna Indraganti tells us all!

He shares, "I did not want some highly over styled action because some do tend to over style it. What I did not want is overstyle it but what I also wanted is to make it look real, like a cop is fighting, it should actually look like he's fighting it. So the admiration of the cop should come because of the skill he is playing not because the audiences want to clap by creating those moments of slow motion."

"So you do see one or two moments where you see the nature of the actor, character but other than that, most of the action is fast-paced because I wanted it to be real if a serial killer is killing how he would do it and a police officer is doing it, as he would with a little bit of stylisation-here and there", he adds.

Director also illustrates, "One of the things I told the stunt man is do not go on using the phantom shots, we've got a camera with an extremely high frame rate, I said I don't want any of those. I want a specific moment but most of it should be so fast and so real and added to it I wanted sound behind because there are some really very well done shootouts in terms of stunt coordination. I wanted the audiences to have an immersive experience and make then feel that they're in the middle of it. I was very clear on that so most of the stunt sequences will clear on that except for some one or two."

V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve.

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film stars 'Natural Star' Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari essaying pivotal roles. The much-awaited Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani's 25th film in the industry as well as his first as a villain. Prime members in India and in 200 countries and territories can already stream the first star-studded Telugu film V on the streaming service as it is available now!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news