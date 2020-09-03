V: Nani and Sudheer Babu look intriguing in the new poster of the film

The upcoming Telugu thriller titled 'V' has created a huge hustle and bustle amongst the audiences for the storyline and the lead actors on how two completely different actors have come together as one. This film also marks Nani's 25th film and the actor will be seen playing a negative character for the first time. The makers have now revealed a new poster of the film and is sure to enthral you.

Amazon Prime Video's took to their social media and said, "The game will unfold in 3 days." (sic) Have a look at the new poster right here:

Sudheer Babu as the saviour and Nani as Villain have picked their battles in the new poster of 'V'. Whose side are you on?

The edge of the seat thriller, as Nani refers 'V' to is a good versus evil story. The movie is a romantic thriller where a cop falls in love with a crime writer and everything is perfect until a killer challenges the cop with a puzzle to solve. Taking through the ups and downs, Nani will be seen as an antagonist for the first time and viewers are excited to see this shade.

V is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. The film has an amazing cast of Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, and Nassar. V will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 5.

