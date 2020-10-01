Vaani Kapoor: I couldn't feel more grateful that my industry is bouncing back!

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the business has to restart for Bollywood. BellBottom starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor is the first film to have gone on floors and they have perfectly shot an outdoor shooting schedule in Scotland. Vaani, who wraps her shooting for the entertainer, credits her production house, Pooja Entertainment, for an incredible effort in making the shoot a really safe and fun experience.

Vaani said, "Shooting for BellBottom was a really fun and good experience. Despite the ongoing challenges with the ongoing pandemic the team managed to have a really smooth and safe shooting experience while filming with a large crew for which they deserve all the credit."

The entire team followed all safety precautions and ensured they created the perfect bio-bubble. Vaani says, "We were made to feel safe on the sets because of their commitment to safety and hygiene. I was a bit jittery when I boarded the flight, however, Pooja Entertainment and their team gave me the confidence to keep shooting."

Vaani is having a hectic year as she is set to immediately start shooting for her next opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. It is a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. She said, "I'm looking forward to shooting with Ayushmann for this progressive love story that is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. I couldn't feel more grateful that my industry is slowly bouncing back."

