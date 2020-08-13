Vaani Kapoor: Ayushman is one of the most earnest actors of our generation!

Vaani Kapoor is thrilled to have signed a film opposite the poster boy of content cinema in India, Ayushmann Khurrana. Vaani has wowed Abhishek Kapoor, the celebrated director of successful films like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che, Kedarnath with her effortless acting in the projects that she has done so far and that resulted in the film-maker picking Vaani for his progressive love story that promises to touch hearts.

Vaani, who plays Ayushmann's love interest in this yet-untitled film that is set to start its shooting schedule in October, says, "Ayushman is one of the most earnest actors of our generation! The way he moulds himself in different characters amazes me. One of my all-time favourite performances by him is Vicky Donor. For a debut movie, I was amazed by his performance, so so good! In Andhadhun and Article 15 to he was brilliant. I am really looking forward to working with him!"

During the coronavirus pandemic, Vaani has managed to sign two big films! Bell-Bottom with Akshay Kumar and the Ayushmann Khurrana love story are both projects that are aiming to bring back people into theatres next year! Both these projects are also extremely diverse and show Vaani's fascination to always try and do new things on the screen. As an artiste, Vaani is happy to experiment with different roles.

"I feel extremely thrilled to be a part of such amazing projects. Both are very different and as an actor, this is what we look for, roles which can challenge us and help us diversify our talent and craft," adds Vaani.

