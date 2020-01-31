Vaani Kapoor completes shoot for Shamshera; shares a long 'thank you' note

Vaani Kapoor, who features in Shamshera, has been sharing fuzzy pictures. She wrote that she has completed shooting for the film, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. "As this beautiful chapter comes to a close, I look back fondly with only gratitude and happiness in abundance. I am eternally grateful for this time and this project in my life," wrote Vaani.

She further added, "If only the sands of the hourglass could be held back, if only time stood still... I would do it all over again and with the same gusto and fervour! Thank you @karanmalhotra21 for your trust in me. Your unflinching confidence in me has been my biggest source of strength as an artist! Ranbir Kapoor your talent is untouchable and it makes me smile wider to have you as my companion in this beautiful journey called Shamshera. Big Love."

Check out the picture right here:

It's well- known that Yash Raj Films are guarded about their projects till release. The makers do not want the look of the characters or any picture from the set to do the rounds of social media. And so did Vaani not share a clear picture of hers.

In fact, Manushi Chillar, who is making her Bollywood debut in the Akshay Kumar- starrer Prithviraj, too has been sharing silhouettes on Instagram. The social media savvy actors may want to keep fans up-to-date. But what are admirers seeing in these so-called pictures?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates