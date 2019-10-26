Vaani Kapoor crunches for Sophie Choudry's show; chats about boys

The second episode of India's first #EduTok chat show Work It Up, saw the super fit Bollywood actress, Vaani Kapoor hit the gym with celebrity host Sophie Choudry. Work It Up, part of TikTok's #EduTok initiative, aims at bringing a healthy change in the society by engaging with leading Bollywood celebrities and learning their fitness mantras to inspire the 200 million strong community of users.

For the second episode, Vaani Kapoor and Sophie Choudry worked out rigorously and gave the viewers a sneak peek on how to do exercises such as 'Monster Walk', 'Cable Rope Overhead Triceps', 'Lunges' amongst others. During the episode, Vaani also shared her favourite exercise and why she is obsessed with it!

Sophie Choudry shared the promo of her workout with Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram account and wrote: "Wanna know what hotties talk about in the gym (apart from how to get that hot body) ?? Then check out the latest episode of WORK IT UP with the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry) onOct 24, 2019 at 10:02pm PDT

Vaani chatted with Sophie on fitness being a part of her lifestyle and how she feels more energetic and active after her workouts. The gorgeous actress mentioned that even on days she bunks the gym, she regrets and misses it!

As part of the show, Sophie played a workout game, 'The Casting Crunch' where she asked Vaani interesting questions to give the viewers some quirky Bollywood bytes!

The show ended with Vaani showing the viewers how to do a perfect crunch and encouraging the audience to join the fitness bandwagon through the app's knowledge-based campaign, #EduTok.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates