Vaani Kapoor on Sushant Singh Rajput: That void will always be there for all of us. It makes you feel gloomy

YRF talent Vaani Kapoor kickstarted her acting career with a popular rom-com Shudh Desi Romance, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. The 2013 release saw three talented Bollywood actors, which was no less than huge learning for all of them. Sharing her experience working with the later actor, Vaani Kapoor revealed some bittersweet memories of her first film and SSR. In an interview with ETimes, Vaani also confessed how great it was working with a warm person life Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I had met him (Sushant Singh Rajput) for the first time at YRF, it was a reading session and Manish Sharma was there. I remember walking in and Sushant gave me the warmest smile. You know when you get that comfort feeling about someone even though you don't know them that well because they treat you with love and warmth. Sushant was very helpful and sweet."

The actress further added, Throughout the film, he was really sweet to me. He was so talented when I see him in 'Dil Bechara' now I just realise what a good actor he was. That void will always be there for all of us. It makes you feel gloomy when you think of what happened. Sushant was my first co-actor so that will always be a special memory."

When Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide news hit the web, people couldn't believe and were left in a state of shock. The actor received a lot of support and every other celebrity was mourned on social media. Eariler, Vaani shared on social media:

On the professional front, Vaani Kapoor will be next seen in Bell Bottom, opposite Akshay Kumar. In a media interaction, the actress confessed, "I, honestly, am just happy with work resuming after a long break. One will, of course, have to be extra cautious and keep all preventive measures in mind but it feels exciting to embark on a new journey!"

Though extremely tight-lipped about her role, Vaani hopes that her character in Bell-Bottom will win the love of audiences. She added, "I play a pivotal part and I'm thrilled that it's a role that will allow me to deliver something new to the audiences."

"I just can't wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy. I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic," concluded Vaani Kapoor.

