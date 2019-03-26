Vaani Kapoor or Bhumi Pednekar, who wore the silver jumpsuit better?
Bhumi Pednekar, during a promotional event earlier this year, wore the same glamorous outfit. But unlike Vaani, Bhumi pared the jumpsuit with black stilettos and stone engraved dangling earrings
It's perfectly normal for two leading ladies to have their hearts set on the same dress. Moreover, fashion face-offs have become an everyday occurrence in the B-town and the latest edition of this is brought to you by Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Vaani Kapoor turned heads at the 2019 Filmfare Awards as she donned a blingy silver jumpsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi. She paired the jumpsuit with a matching silver trench coat and completed the look with a pair of strappy stilettos and tasteful diamond jewellery.
Bhumi Pednekar, during a promotional event earlier this year, wore the same glamorous outfit. But unlike Vaani, Bhumi pared the jumpsuit with black stilettos and stone engraved dangling earrings.
While fashion face-offs have become extremely common these days, sometimes it becomes difficult to judge who wore the outfit better. However, it is safe to say that the two looked breathtakingly stunning in the outfit and oozed confidence.
